A 76-year-old St Elizabeth man is in police custody after his common-law wife,65-year-old Patsy Davidson, was last night found dead with her throat slashed. The incident happened about 7:30 in Exton in the parish. It is being alleged that the…
Home » Latest News » 76-y-o St Elizabeth man in custody after common-law wife found dead
76-y-o St Elizabeth man in custody after common-law wife found dead
A 76-year-old St Elizabeth man is in police custody after his common-law wife,65-year-old Patsy Davidson, was last night found dead with her throat slashed. The incident happened about 7:30 in Exton in the parish. It is being alleged that the…