The curfew that was imposed in Central Village, St Catherine has been extended. It will continue from 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 01 until 6:00 p.m., on Monday. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along the Nelson Mandela…
Central Village, St Catherine curfew extended
