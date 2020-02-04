Charred remains found in Angels, St Catherine

The police are reporting that charred remains believed to be that of a human was found at Avon Park in Angels, St Catherine. The Spanish Town police report that about 4:40 p.m. on Monday, residents found the skeletal remains and summoned them. Upon…
