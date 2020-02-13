The police have cautioned that they have not yet ruled the mystery death of Mark Leslie, an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in a stream, as murder. This after a forensic pathologist concluded last Saturday that the cause of death was blunt-…
Cops not convinced Temple Hall boy was murdered
