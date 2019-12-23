Latest News
Home » Latest News » Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend. Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on…

Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend. Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on…

Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend. Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on…

Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend. Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on…

Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend. Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on…

Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend. Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on…

Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend. Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on…

Copyright 2010 - Jamaica Inquirer