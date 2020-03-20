Health authorities in Clarendon have isolated three patients overnight, who turned up with flu-like symptoms. One of the patients is reported to have interacted with the 79-year-old man from Corn Piece in the parish who died two days ago from complications with the COVID-19.
Corn Piece resident among three now in Clarendon COVID isolation ward
