Coronavirus Also Takes Out The 2020 Penn Relays

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. March 17, 2020: On the heels of a ban of Jamaican high schools and college athletes participation at the annual Penn Relays and a cancellation by Team Jamaica Bickle, The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania announced Monday that the 126th running of the Penn Relays will be canceled for this year.

The statement came Monday due to the evolving coronavirus public health threat. The Penn Relays, which has been contested uninterrupted since 1895 and celebrated its 125th consecutive running last year. It was set for April 23rd through 25th.

Penn says it will endeavor to host a substitute track meet at a later date in late May or early June.

“No one associated with the Penn Relays has ever wanted to see a cancellation,” said Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays. “While participating in the meet as an athlete, coach or official remains a bucket list goal for many, the event has long served as an annual homecoming for families, friends, teams and social groups. Without the Penn Relays, springtime in Philadelphia will not be the same. We will be back for the 2021 Penn Relays on April 22 through 24 at Franklin Field, when we hope to see brighter days and be reunited with Penn Relays family.”

By default, all ticket orders will be credited toward the 2021 event. However, refunds for the sale price of 2020 tickets will be available by request. Per ticket fees and order processing fees will not be refunded. The deadline to request a refund is March 27, 2020. If you would like to proceed with a ticket refund, please click here.

NewsAmericasNow.com