COVID-19 Takes The Jam Out Of These Caribbean Carnivals

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 20, 2020: No sector is being spared the wrath of the global pandemic that is the coronavirus, especially the entertainment and events sector.

With 13 cases reported in Jamaica, two in the U.S. Virgin Islands and one case in The Bahamas, the carnivals for Jamaica, St. Thomas and the Bahamas are all now postponed as is the carnival in St. Maarten.

The Bahamas carnival was set for April 30th while the St. Thomas carnival was slated for April 1st. The Jamaica carnival was set for April 19th.

However, in Guyana, no decision has as yet been made on the fate of the May 20 to 27 Carnival.

OTHER EVENTS CANCELED

In Barbados, the Vujaday Music Festival.

The Afro Nation in Puerto Rico

The St Lucia Jazz Festival

The Tobago Jazz

The ‘I Am Legend’ concert in Trinidad and Tobago

The BRT Weekend – Jamaica and Turks and Caicos

The Stepping High Festival in Negril, Jamaica (March 20-21, 2020)

The IJAM Music Fest in Orlando, FL – USA (April 4, 2020)

The Alborosie & The Shengen Clan – South America Tour (March/April).

The Love and Harmony Cruise has been rescheduled.

The Soca on the Seas has also been rescheduled because of Royal Caribbean’s ended sailings for the remainder of the month.

The International Cannabis Business Conference, the popular Berlin event, also known as ICBC, was postponed from early April to July 29-31 at the Intercontinental Hotel. It’s unclear whether Jim Belushi and German reggae star Gentleman, who were booked, will appear at the delayed event.

NewsAmericasNow.com