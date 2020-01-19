Curfew imposed in Central Village, St Catherine

A curfew has been imposed in Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:…
