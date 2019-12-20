Latest News
Home » Latest News » Double murder in Llandewy, St Thomas

Double murder in Llandewy, St Thomas

The Yallahs Police in St Thomas are probing the deaths of two men who were shot and killed in Llandewy on Thursday night.  The men remain unidentified.  The police report that about 8:50 p.m the men and a woman standing along a road…

Double murder in Llandewy, St Thomas

The Yallahs Police in St Thomas are probing the deaths of two men who were shot and killed in Llandewy on Thursday night.  The men remain unidentified.  The police report that about 8:50 p.m the men and a woman standing along a road…

Double murder in Llandewy, St Thomas

The Yallahs Police in St Thomas are probing the deaths of two men who were shot and killed in Llandewy on Thursday night.  The men remain unidentified.  The police report that about 8:50 p.m the men and a woman standing along a road…

Copyright 2010 - Jamaica Inquirer