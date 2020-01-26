Latest News
East Kingston under State of Emergency

A State of Emergency is now in effect in East Kingston.  Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he petitioned the governor-general sometime after midnight to make the declaration. Holness made the announcement this morning at Jamaica House…

