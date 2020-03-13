The Health Ministry is now reporting that the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the funeral of the late Gloria Clarke on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The interment was held at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine. In a…
Home » Latest News » First COVID-19 patient attended funeral of Gloria Clarke, ministry wants to find other mourners
First COVID-19 patient attended funeral of Gloria Clarke, ministry wants to find other mourners
The Health Ministry is now reporting that the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the funeral of the late Gloria Clarke on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The interment was held at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine. In a…