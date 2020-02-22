Former Councillor for the Cedar Valley division in St Thomas, Deverell Dwyer, who was arrested in connection with a case of sexual misconduct involving a minor, is to return to court on March 20. He was offered bail when he appeared in the…
Former councillor on rap for sex with minor gets bail
