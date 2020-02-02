Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government Electrical Regulator expected to begin operations this year

Government Electrical Regulator expected to begin operations this year

The proposed Government Electrical Regulator, which will govern the local electrical works industry, is expected to commence operations this year. Principal Director for Energy in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, Fitzroy Vidal, says…

Government Electrical Regulator expected to begin operations this year

The proposed Government Electrical Regulator, which will govern the local electrical works industry, is expected to commence operations this year. Principal Director for Energy in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, Fitzroy Vidal, says…

Copyright 2010 - Jamaica Inquirer