Grange mourns passing of Barry Moncrieff
Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange has expressed sadness at the passing of the dancer and choreographer Barry Moncrieffe. Grange said he was “one of the finest male dancers we’ll ever see.” He was 78….