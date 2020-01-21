The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it has taken note of reports of a cluster of pneumonia caused by a virus under investigation in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China and says Jamaica has no case of this disease. Acting Chief Medical…
Health Ministry alerted to new strain of virus causing respiratory illness in China
