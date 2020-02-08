Latest News
Husband allegedly stabs wife before poisoning self

The police in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, are probing a possible case of murder suicide, in which a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before consuming a toxic substance. The incident happened in Aston district in the…

