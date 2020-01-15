Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has criticised the Jamaica Constabulary Force for failing to assign one of its members to stand guard at the remote location where a Crown witness is testifying via link, forcing the adjournment of an alleged gang trial.
‘Incompetence’…Sykes bashes JCF after gang trial forced to adjourn
