The death toll of a coronavirus outbreak sweeping China has surpassed 2,100, with increased than 75,000 people infected worldwide.

Eight people have died outside mainland China: two elderly patients in Iran, a 70-year-old man and 39-year-old man in Hong Kong, a person in the Philippines, a 61-year-old taxi driver in Taiwan, a woman in her 80s in Japan, and an 80-year-old Chinese tourist in France.

The virus which in turn causes a disease now officially referred to as COVID-19, has spread to every province and region in China as well at the least 26 other countries. Both death toll and the number of infected patients exceed those of the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The zoonotic virus may have jumped from animals to people at a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Researchers think the virus originated in bats, and one study suggests the condition might have spread from endangered pangolins to people.

The US has reported 15 cases, and 14 more folks infected with the virus were flown back again to the US from the quarantined cruise ship on Monday morning.

Is 2019-ncov fatal

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public-health emergency, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the virus poses a “grave threat.”

Fever and outward indications of lower respiratory illness, such as for example coughing or difficulty breathing, after traveling to Wuhan or having close contact with someone who was ill and is now under investigation for the virus before two weeks.

Fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness after having close contact before two weeks with someone who’s been confirmed to really have the virus.

Chinese health officials say the incubation period for the virus ranges from one to 14 days, during which time carriers can be infectious.

“The people who are prone to die first can have other illnesses,” Adrian Hyzler, the chief medical officer at Healix International, that offers risk-management solutions for global travelers, told Business Insider. “But because it spreads, it’ll pick up more individuals like flu does.”

Most patients who died were elderly or else unwell, according to Chinese officials.

China’s National Health Commission removed 108 deaths from the full total fatality depend on February 14. The deaths have been double-counted, the commission said in an online report.