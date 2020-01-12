It’s Officially Carnival Season In Brazil

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 13, 2020: It’s carnival season already in Brazil and the country has elected its Rio 2020 Carnival Queen and King.

Camila Aparecida da Silva was elected Queen Sunday as the city hall of Rio de Janeiro celebrated at Copacabana beach along with “Block A Favorita” the Official Opening of Carnival 2020 and the election of both the Queen and King.

Camila Aparecida da Silva, Rio Carnival Queen elected in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

DJeferson Mendes da Silva was elected the King Momo. For the first time, he received the keys to the city a month before the official start of the festivities.

Djeferson Mendes da Silva, King Momo elected. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Wearing stunning costumes and suites of feathers, four men and six women on Sunday displayed their best dance moves for the thousands of people gathered with an eye toward being selected King Momo and his queen, and that honor ultimately fell to dancers Mendes da Silva, 32, and Aparecida da Silva, 33.

Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the world’s biggest such celebration, began Sunday with the first street dance troupes and the election. Brazil’s carnival is set to take place February 21-29, 2020.

