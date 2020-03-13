Jamaica has confirmed six more cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This pushes to eight the number of people do far tested positive for the virus. The first two were people who arrived from the United Kingdom. In a statement issued early Friday…
Home » Breaking News » Jamaica confirms six new Coronavirus cases, local spread begins
Jamaica confirms six new Coronavirus cases, local spread begins
Jamaica has confirmed six more cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This pushes to eight the number of people do far tested positive for the virus. The first two were people who arrived from the United Kingdom. In a statement issued early Friday…