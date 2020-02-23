Latest News
Home » Latest News » Man killed, toddler injured in downtown Kingston shooting

Man killed, toddler injured in downtown Kingston shooting

Investigators are now at the scene of a murder on West Street in downtown Kingston, where one person was killed and a one-year-old injured during a shooting this morning, the police have confirmed. The identity of the murder victim is yet…

Man killed, toddler injured in downtown Kingston shooting

Investigators are now at the scene of a murder on West Street in downtown Kingston, where one person was killed and a one-year-old injured during a shooting this morning, the police have confirmed. The identity of the murder victim is yet…

Man killed, toddler injured in downtown Kingston shooting

Investigators are now at the scene of a murder on West Street in downtown Kingston, where one person was killed and a one-year-old injured during a shooting this morning, the police have confirmed. The identity of the murder victim is yet…

Man killed, toddler injured in downtown Kingston shooting

Investigators are now at the scene of a murder on West Street in downtown Kingston, where one person was killed and a one-year-old injured during a shooting this morning, the police have confirmed. The identity of the murder victim is yet…

Copyright 2010 - Jamaica Inquirer