The Mines and Geology Division in the Ministry of Transport and Mining has embarked on a project for the development of the manufactured-sand industry. Speaking in an interview with JIS News Deputy Commissioner of Mines Stacey Plummer said that the…
Home » Latest News » Mines and Geology Division looking to develop manufactured sand industry
Mines and Geology Division looking to develop manufactured sand industry
The Mines and Geology Division in the Ministry of Transport and Mining has embarked on a project for the development of the manufactured-sand industry. Speaking in an interview with JIS News Deputy Commissioner of Mines Stacey Plummer said that the…
Mines and Geology Division looking to develop manufactured sand industry
The Mines and Geology Division in the Ministry of Transport and Mining has embarked on a project for the development of the manufactured-sand industry. Speaking in an interview with JIS News Deputy Commissioner of Mines Stacey Plummer said that the…