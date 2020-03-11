Latest News
Montague appeals for safety among public transport operators

In view of the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Jamaica, Minister of Transport Robert Montague is encouraging members of the public to practice safe habits to prevent the risk of spreading the virus. Even as the imposed travel…

