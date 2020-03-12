Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that the closure of its Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre in St James has been extended to Friday, March 13. The promises was closed on Monday for three days to facilitate repairs to the building….
Montego Bay tax office closure extended
