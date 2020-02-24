Latest News
Home » Latest News » NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who have to use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution. NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being…

NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who have to use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution. NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being…

NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who have to use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution. NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being…

NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who have to use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution. NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being…

NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who have to use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution. NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being…

NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who have to use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution. NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being…

Copyright 2010 - Jamaica Inquirer