Oil and gas business

Samara State Techie College or university is one of the Volga colleges. It has a rich history, established traditions. The college or university has a developed public sphere and something department. In the disposal of students and employees of Samara Status Technical University a catalogue, the book finance of which is about 2 million amounts. A samara state technical university oil and gas faculty , an outpatient center, a tourist foundation in the area of the Zhigulevsky Reserve, a Polytechnic entertainment center for 300 people and a hotel just work at the university. There is also its own sanatorium dispensary, the diagnostic and treatment bottom of which allows a comprehensive exam and treatment of many diseases. Additionally, for students, treatment and nutrition are provided for free. More than 1200 students live in university or college dormitories.
After the 11th grade and passing the exam, I needed two choices whether to enter the Polytechnic or the railway institute. I decided to go to the Polytech at the Faculty of Automation and IT (FAIT), it was in 2009 2009. Inside the first year, I immediately became a member of the local STEM and college student council, so my college student life began. The first students began, absenteeism, sessions, term documents, KVNs, and generally a full group of students. After they even wished to pay off for bills. But I packed up on time and shut down all bills, and because of this I could finish off this educational organization. Univer offered me many good friends and vivid impressions, for which I can say thank you to him.
My friend studied at SamSTU from 2003 to 2008. I want to say a lot of good things about this university. Firstly, I moved into the utilization without problems, although I do not consider myself a “nerd.” Through the training, I only once ran into a educator who honestly extorted money. All of the break were principled and correct. The section generally gathered professors of the highest degree professional and incorruptible, that they honor and compliment. I think that I got a great education. He got a good job with the aid of the office after graduation. During the training there have been opportunities to go set for sports, go to the pool, the electronic library, the dining area at very reasonable charges for students. Generally, I do not regret that I studied as of this university or college. Now I work in the production and the data gained at SamSTU, I still use it.