Oil and gas business

Samara State Techie College or university is one of the Volga colleges. It has a rich history, established traditions. The college or university has a developed public sphere and something department. In the disposal of students and employees of Samara Status Technical University a catalogue, the book finance of which is about 2 million amounts. A , an outpatient center, a tourist foundation in the area of ​​the Zhigulevsky Reserve, a Polytechnic entertainment center for 300 people and a hotel just work at the university. There is also its own sanatorium dispensary, the diagnostic and treatment bottom of which allows a comprehensive exam and treatment of many diseases. Additionally, for students, treatment and nutrition are provided for free. More than 1200 students live in university or college dormitories.

After the 11th grade and passing the exam, I needed two choices whether to enter the Polytechnic or the railway institute. I decided to go to the Polytech at the Faculty of Automation and IT (FAIT), it was in 2009 2009. Inside the first year, I immediately became a member of the local STEM and college student council, so my college student life began. The first students began, absenteeism, sessions, term documents, KVNs, and generally a full group of students. After they even wished to pay off for bills. But I packed up on time and shut down all bills, and because of this I could finish off this educational organization. Univer offered me many good friends and vivid impressions, for which I can say thank you to him.