Delta Data has produced an online calendar tool to allow banks, record keepers, agent dealers, insurance firms, and financial pros in the put investment fund industry, to manage the whopping routine distribution services occasions in de,, as well as those scheduled for all of those other year. The Delta Data Dividend Calendar is currently available, at a 10% discount during the month of December. Delta Data is a leading provider of software and data management solutions for the pooled investment fund industry, including dividend processing software and dividend distribution data.

Deltadata.com’s All-encompassing gross annual calendar tracks every fund’s payout and enables exact income processing for trust companies, recordkeepers, and broker dealers. The calendar alerts users to payouts in advance by projecting forward all dividend events over another 13 months. This allows users to comprehend which securities will receive what types of dividends and which days. This also allows back office teams that deal with high volumes to load balance their processing team by illustrating how many projected events will be processed each night. Missing a dividend can have catastrophic financial consequences in today’s omnibus trading environments, in addition to reputational risk when your client statements and reporting require reworking once missed dividends are incorporated.

Features:

See all twelve-monthly security events within an easily accessible online calendar format

View daily, weekly and month-to-month payouts by fund complex, dividend type or for a particular security

See daily differences and be given alerts when projected dividends have yet to be received with a certain time of day or the expected dividend type differed from that obtained.

Proactive notification of dividend expectations

Dividend rate information also designed for yet another fee

Results pay-out odds can quickly snowball, building a perfect storm of events that produce employee time allocation difficult, especially through the holiday seasons. We developed this tool to provide all financial institutions facing this gross annual challenge having the ability to get prior to the payments and more effectively manage personnel, minimize mistakes made in haste and serve customers regularly around the numerous total annual payouts, says Delta Data CEO Whitfield Athey.

About Deltadata.com

Delta Data supplies the back-conclude oversight solutions which will companies in the put investment fund market use to process billions of dollars of transactions and keep on top of their data. With companies in this industry facing regular differ from regulatory, technology, industry, and even internal sources, Delta Data helps them see the change through advisory services, get before it with SaaS and installed software solutions, and stay on course without introducing new risks into their systems. Of which why lots of the biggest names in financial services rely on Delta Data to help them stay ahead of the change. To learn more, have a look at www.deltadata.com