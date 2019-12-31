Latest News
Permits needed for using fireworks

As Jamaicans prepare to ring in the New Year, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ealan Powell is reminding persons that special permits must be granted for the use of fireworks. “Like any other event that you have, setting off fireworks…

