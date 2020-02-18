Latest News
PNP regrets homophobic innuendoes

The People’s National Party (PNP) is expressing regret at what has been viewed as homophobic utterances by some of its spokespersons at the presentation of its candidate for East Central St Catherine, Dr Winston De La Haye, on Sunday. Sitting…

