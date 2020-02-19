A bust-up at Homestead Primary School in St Catherine has left a student and the principal reportedly nursing injuries. It is alleged that the student had to seek medical attention following the altercation for injuries including swelling to the…
Home » Breaking News » Principal, student brawl at Homestead Primary
Principal, student brawl at Homestead Primary
A bust-up at Homestead Primary School in St Catherine has left a student and the principal reportedly nursing injuries. It is alleged that the student had to seek medical attention following the altercation for injuries including swelling to the…