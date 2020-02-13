Private sector, corruption watchdogs hail Christie’s return

Latest News
National Integrity Action (NIA), the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), and the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) have welcomed the appointment of Greg Christie to the position of executive director of the Integrity Commission…

