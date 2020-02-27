School bus operator charged with rape, grievous sexual assault

A St Elizabeth school bus operator accused of forcibly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl while he was transporting her home has been charged. Twenty-five-year-old Okello Piper of Fraser district in the parish was charged last…
