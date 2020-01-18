Latest News
Home » Security Ministry says JamaicaEye on track in priority areas

Security Ministry says JamaicaEye on track in priority areas

The Ministry of National Security is reporting that it has replaced several outdated cameras and installed additional CCTV in high-priority locations across the island, including in Montego Bay, St James, through the JamaicaEye Project. On…

Security Ministry says JamaicaEye on track in priority areas

The Ministry of National Security is reporting that it has replaced several outdated cameras and installed additional CCTV in high-priority locations across the island, including in Montego Bay, St James, through the JamaicaEye Project. On…

Security Ministry says JamaicaEye on track in priority areas

The Ministry of National Security is reporting that it has replaced several outdated cameras and installed additional CCTV in high-priority locations across the island, including in Montego Bay, St James, through the JamaicaEye Project. On…

Copyright 2010 - Jamaica Inquirer