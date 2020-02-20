The police are probing the shooting of a cop, allegedly by a soldier, in a reported love triangle in Greater Portmore, St Catherine last night. The shooting was confirmed by Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit.
Soldier shoots cop in reported love triangle in Portmore
Soldier shoots cop in reported love triangle in Portmore
