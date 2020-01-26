Latest News
Teacher killed in confrontation with gunmen in East Kingston

Teacher killed in confrontation with gunmen in East Kingston

The police have confirmed that a male teacher was killed during a confrontation with gunmen on Windward Road in East Kingston yesterday evening.  East Kingston is now under a state of emergency, announced a short while ago by Prime…

