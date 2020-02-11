Kari Douglas, the People’s National Party’s councillor for the Trafalgar Division in South East St Andrew, has crossed the political aisle to join the Jamaica Labour Party. Douglas made the announcement at this morning’s…
Trafalgar Division councillor Kari Douglas joins JLP
