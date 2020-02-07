The man accused of chopping his father to death and then soliciting the help of three persons to dump the body in a cane field was denied bail on Thursday when he appeared before the Trelawny Parish Court. Falmouth detectives charged 35-year-old…
Trelawny man accused of killing father denied bail
