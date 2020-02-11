The UK Guardian is reporting that Downing Street has dismissed concerns about a deportation flight to Jamaica as the preoccupation of a “Westminster bubble” and vowed to press ahead with an inquiry into the use of judicial…
Home » Latest News » UK defends deportation flight to Jamaica despite outcry
UK defends deportation flight to Jamaica despite outcry
The UK Guardian is reporting that Downing Street has dismissed concerns about a deportation flight to Jamaica as the preoccupation of a “Westminster bubble” and vowed to press ahead with an inquiry into the use of judicial…