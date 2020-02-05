A high-level investigation has been launched by the Major Investigation Division following the shooting death of three men and the injuring of five others on Molynes Road in St Andrew last night. The police have identified the deceased as 33-year-…
Home » Latest News » UPDATE | Ackee Walk murder victims identified, high-level probe launched
UPDATE | Ackee Walk murder victims identified, high-level probe launched
A high-level investigation has been launched by the Major Investigation Division following the shooting death of three men and the injuring of five others on Molynes Road in St Andrew last night. The police have identified the deceased as 33-year-…